Lukewarm public response on second day of Bangladesh virus lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 01:27 AM BdST
Many people went out for work and shopping on the second day of the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak largely ignoring health rules.
Commuters’ sufferings continued on Tuesday due to a ban on public transports. Many of them walked to their workplaces and returned home on foot while the others shared autorickshaw, van or rickshaw rides.
The streets of Dhaka's Kakrail are busy on the second day of a week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country, Apr 6, 2021. Photo: Sumon Mahmud
Traders in some places continued protests against the lockdown as the malls on the main roads remained closed.
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society conducts a drive to raise awareness about mask-wearing at the capital's Moghbazar intersection on Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021, the second day of a week-long nationwide designed to curb the rampant spread of coronavirus infections and deaths. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The authorities continued fining people for violation of the lockdown rules and health directives as part of efforts to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines.
More private cars, autorickshaws, rickshaws, motorcycles and other vehicles than the first day of the lockdown were on the streets of Dhaka and Chattogram, creating tailbacks at some places.
People gather at a sample collection booth run by the DGHS and BRAC at Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Community Centre in Dhaka's Modhubagh on Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“I have to buy food, pay rents. How will I be able to run my family if I don’t take passengers?” asked one of the riders, Tanvir Hossain, who lost his job six months ago amid the pandemic.
To ease the commuter sufferings, the government has decided to allow resumption of bus services in cities from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday.
