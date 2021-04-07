Lukewarm public response on second day of Bangladesh virus lockdown

Commuters’ sufferings continued on Tuesday due to a ban on public transports. Many of them walked to their workplaces and returned home on foot while the others shared autorickshaw, van or rickshaw rides.

The streets of Dhaka's Kakrail are busy on the second day of a week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country, Apr 6, 2021. Photo: Sumon Mahmud

The shops and eateries in the alleys of the cities, including Dhaka, were open throughout the day, bustling with customers many of whom did not wear a mask or maintain physical distancing.

Traders in some places continued protests against the lockdown as the malls on the main roads remained closed.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society conducts a drive to raise awareness about mask-wearing at the capital's Moghbazar intersection on Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021, the second day of a week-long nationwide designed to curb the rampant spread of coronavirus infections and deaths. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The number of coronavirus deaths and cases shattered records in the daily count while the queues for coronavirus tests at the hospitals got longer.

The authorities continued fining people for violation of the lockdown rules and health directives as part of efforts to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines.

More private cars, autorickshaws, rickshaws, motorcycles and other vehicles than the first day of the lockdown were on the streets of Dhaka and Chattogram, creating tailbacks at some places.

People gather at a sample collection booth run by the DGHS and BRAC at Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Community Centre in Dhaka's Modhubagh on Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Although app-based motorcycle ridesharing services have been banned, many riders took passengers on contracts.

“I have to buy food, pay rents. How will I be able to run my family if I don’t take passengers?” asked one of the riders, Tanvir Hossain, who lost his job six months ago amid the pandemic.

To ease the commuter sufferings, the government has decided to allow resumption of bus services in cities from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday.