Driver dies as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 12:27 PM BdST
An autorickshaw driver has died after a bus rammed his vehicle in Dhaka.
The dead man has been identified as Golam Mostofa, 60. He lived in the city’s Rampura area.
The Azimpur-bound Thikana Paribahan bus hit the autorickshaw near the New Market area on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to overturn and subsequently injuring the driver, Dhaka Medical police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said.
After the accident, Golam’s body was recovered and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.
Inspector Md Aslam of Lalbagh Police Station said bus driver Jalal, 30, has been arrested over the matter and the bus has been seized.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Indra Mohan Rajbongshi, a singer with illustrious career in folk music, dies of COVID
- Police: rumours were spread for 'planned' arson attacks on govt offices in Faridpur
- Lukewarm public response on second day of Bangladesh virus lockdown
- Govt to open 200-bed ICU in Mohakhali soon: minister
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders
- Hifazat activists 'assault' journalist who went to collect news on Mamunul at resort
- Vaccine official says there is a link between AstraZeneca’s shot and rare blood clots
- Bangladesh shuts down madrasas that stayed open in coronavirus lockdown