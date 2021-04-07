Driver dies as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka

The dead man has been identified as Golam Mostofa, 60. He lived in the city’s Rampura area.

The accident came as public transport services resumed in the city corporation areas on Wednesday after being shut for two days amid the lockdown.

The Azimpur-bound Thikana Paribahan bus hit the autorickshaw near the New Market area on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to overturn and subsequently injuring the driver, Dhaka Medical police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said.

After the accident, Golam’s body was recovered and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.

Inspector Md Aslam of Lalbagh Police Station said bus driver Jalal, 30, has been arrested over the matter and the bus has been seized.