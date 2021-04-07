Bangladesh reports 7,626 virus cases, a daily record; 63 people die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 04:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 7,626 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest count in a day, taking the tally to 659,278.
The death toll climbed to 9,447 after 63 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 3,256 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 561,639.
As many as 34,630 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 22.02 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 85.19 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 132.79 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
