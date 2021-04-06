Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2021 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2021 12:05 PM BdST
Two brothers are accused of gunning down four family members inside their Texas home before turning the weapons on themselves in a chilling crime that they plotted months in advance, The New York Post reports.
Police believe Farhan Towhid, 19, and his older brother, 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid, carried out the carnage Saturday at the family’s home in Allen, according to Fox 4.
All six victims of the Bangladeshi family — including the brothers’ parents, sister and grandmother — were discovered by police dead with gunshot wounds during a wellness check at about 1 am on Monday.
A friend of Farhan’s told police about a rambling suicide note Farhan had linked to from Instagram, detailing how he and his brother hatched the plan in February to kill their family and themselves if they could not “fix everything,” CBS DFW reported.
Both brothers, who attended UT Austin, battled depression, the note said.
“The plan was simple. We get two guns. I take one and shoot my sister and grandma, while my brother kills our parents with the other. Then we take ourselves out,” Farhan wrote.
In Allen — six members of the same family are dead. Police say it’s the result of an apparent murder suicide.— Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) April 5, 2021
This morning they responded to a welfare check at a home in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Dr. around 1 AM. pic.twitter.com/wpAkc2BSHj
“If I killed just myself, they would be miserable,” he wrote. “I love my family. I genuinely do. And that’s exactly why I decided to kill them.”
Police on Monday identified the boy’s parents as 54-year-old Towhidul Islam and his 56-year-old wife, Iren Islam.
Farhan’s twin sister, Farbin Towhid, had a full scholarship to NYU, FOX 4 reported.
The grandmother, 77-year-old Altafun Nessa, was visiting from Bangladesh. She was set to go return home next month, the report said.
- Workers suffering for transport ban marks beginning of lacklustre Bangladesh lockdown
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- Tremors felt in north of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh opens investigation into deadly launch capsize
- Bangladesh to begin second vaccinations on Apr 8
- Bangladesh bars Sehri, Iftar in mosques in pandemic
Most Read
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Narayanganj launch capsize death toll hits 29, seven missing
- Government revises office hours for Ramadan
- Bangladesh to take next step on virus lockdown on Thursday
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- RAB launches drive against lockdown offenders in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 7,075 virus cases with 52 dead in a day
- Bangladesh bars Sehri, Iftar in mosques in pandemic
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules