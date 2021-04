Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day

The death toll climbed to 9,384 after 66 fatalities, the highest count in a day, were registered, according to data released by the government.

Another 2,969 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 558,383.

As many as 34,311 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 21.02 percent.

GLOBAL DEATH TOLL

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are rising once again, especially in Brazil and India. Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million. The next 1 million deaths were added in about three months.

Brazil is leading the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported and accounts for one in every four deaths worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.