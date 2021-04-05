RAB launches drive against lockdown offenders in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 03:45 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has launched a campaign in Dhaka to ensure the use of masks on the first day of a seven-day nationwide virus lockdown.
The drive, led by RAB's Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu, was conducted at the capital's Shahbagh intersection around 12 pm on Monday.
"The mobile court is taking legal action to enforce the directives issued by the government. Masks and hand-sanitisers are being distributed among people. They are being encouraged to stay at home.”
