RAB launches drive against lockdown offenders in Dhaka

The drive, led by RAB's Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu, was conducted at the capital's Shahbagh intersection around 12 pm on Monday.

"Some people have been fined Tk 200 to Tk 500 each for not wearing masks in public. We are also trying to stop the unnecessary movement of commuters,” Basu said.

"The mobile court is taking legal action to enforce the directives issued by the government. Masks and hand-sanitisers are being distributed among people. They are being encouraged to stay at home.”