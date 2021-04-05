Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much

Health rules are hardly maintained at the kitchen markets, while cars and autorickshaws are moving around freely. A large number of rickshaws and push carts are also seen on the streets.

Law-enforcement agencies were far from strict in implementing the rules.

As government offices and some private companies are open with a limited workforce, some people were seen going to work on foot or by rickshaw in the morning.

The suspension of public transports brought troubles to morning commuters. A bdnews24.com reporter visited Rampura, Malibag, Mouchak, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Bijoynagar, Paltan and Gulistan on Sunday morning.

"Government offices are open, so is the book fair; they are holding matches in a stadium. Does the government want to impose stringent measures only on us?" Mottaleb Ahmed, owner of a construction materials store in Rampura, said.

‘‘I make a living by running this store and that's why I’ve kept it open. I’m following the health protocols.”

