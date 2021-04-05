Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 12:53 PM BdST
As the government tries to curb the spread of coronavirus infections across Bangladesh by imposing a nationwide lockdown, people in Dhaka tend to disregard the rules.
Health rules are hardly maintained at the kitchen markets, while cars and autorickshaws are moving around freely. A large number of rickshaws and push carts are also seen on the streets.
As government offices and some private companies are open with a limited workforce, some people were seen going to work on foot or by rickshaw in the morning.
[It’s a developing story. Check back for updates]
