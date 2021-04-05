Chief justice orders court proceedings on a limited scale during lockdown

The Supreme Court authorities announced the directives in three notices on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the seven-day lockdown.

The chamber judge and four High Court benches will be in operation virtually from Monday, according to the notices.

The Chief Judicial Magistrates Court and the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court will continue case proceedings on a limited scale but the other lower courts and tribunals will remain closed.

The Appellate Division will also hear cases virtually on a limited scale while the chamber judge will hear only urgent cases on Tuesday and Thursday.

The effectiveness of bails and interim orders have been extended by two weeks.