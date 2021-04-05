Bangladesh to take next step on virus lockdown on Thursday

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters about the plan after a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The government imposed the lockdown from Monday to curb the skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh. It has banned public transports and restricted shopping with a set of lockdown rules that will be effective until Apr 11.

The 11-point directive allows the government and private offices and banks to operate on a limited scale. The book fair also remains open. The Prime Minister's Office has issued an 18-point directive as well in a bid to curb the virus upsurge.

The government offices are allowed to run with 50 percent of the total workforce. Most of the offices in the secretariat are open.

“We’ve asked them to reduce the staff attendance according to their comfort level. They should allow as many staff members they need to perform the emergency duties,” the cabinet secretary said.

“Let’s see the situation for a week. The authorities will review the situation on Thursday and decide on lockdown measures,” Islam said.

There should not be much trouble if everyone wears a mask and follows the health protocols, he said. “People need to cooperate.”