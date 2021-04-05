Bangladesh reports 7,075 virus cases with 52 dead in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 04:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 7,075 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally to 644,439.
The death toll climbed to 9,318 after 52 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 2,932 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 555,414.
As many as 30,239 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 23.4 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 86.19 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 131.34 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- RAB launches drive against lockdown offenders in Dhaka
- Government revises office hours for Ramadan
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Bodies of four Narayanganj launch capsize victims handed over to families
- Chief justice orders court proceedings on a limited scale during lockdown
- Hasina slates Hifazat for violence during 50 years celebrations
Most Read
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Bangladesh plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Hasina slates Hifazat for violence during 50 years celebrations