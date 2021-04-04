Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 03:41 PM BdST
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the woman seen at a resort in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon with Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque is not his wife.
“Hifazat-e Islam central leader Mamunul Haque was staying with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon Upazila. The woman confessed on television she is not his wife. We will let everyone know more about the incident after receiving further information.”
The resort came under attack after the incident, said Asaduzzaman. “I do not know why the attack took place. A few foreigners were staying there at the time. The police and the BGB went there and rescued them.”
“There must be some motive behind violence,” he said. “We are investigating the matter. We have made every effort to take legal action against those who perpetrated the violence.”
When the two were being interrogated, Mamunul’s supporters “snatched him away”, police said.
Angry Hifazat supporters vandalised cars and burnt tyres blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway later around 8pm, bringing traffic to a halt.
“The portrait of Bangabandhu has been vandalised. We have identified the culprits through video footage. We are bringing everyone under the law. We have arrested 22 people,” said Asaduzzaman.
- Govt lays down lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Public transports will be off the roads from Monday
- No domestic flights, trains
- Hifazat's Mamunul freed from resort
- Bill in parliament to mandate registration of tour operators
- Curbs on Ctg shopping, Sundarbans tourism
- Virus cases set new daily record: 6,830
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- Domestic flights, passenger trains will be on halt during lockdown
- Hifazat leader Mamunul caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Domestic flights, passenger trains and launches suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- CDC says travel is safe for those fully vaccinated, but issues caution
- Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus
- Stock exchanges to remain open amid fresh virus lockdown
- UK says 5m get second shot as COVID daily deaths fall to 10