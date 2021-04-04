Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way

“Hifazat-e Islam central leader Mamunul Haque was staying with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon Upazila. The woman confessed on television she is not his wife. We will let everyone know more about the incident after receiving further information.”

The resort came under attack after the incident, said Asaduzzaman. “I do not know why the attack took place. A few foreigners were staying there at the time. The police and the BGB went there and rescued them.”

“There must be some motive behind violence,” he said. “We are investigating the matter. We have made every effort to take legal action against those who perpetrated the violence.”

Mamunul was held by locals on Saturday afternoon at Sonargaon Royal Resort with a woman he claimed to be his second wife.

When the two were being interrogated, Mamunul’s supporters “snatched him away”, police said.

Angry Hifazat supporters vandalised cars and burnt tyres blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway later around 8pm, bringing traffic to a halt.

“The portrait of Bangabandhu has been vandalised. We have identified the culprits through video footage. We are bringing everyone under the law. We have arrested 22 people,” said Asaduzzaman.