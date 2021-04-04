Hasina slates Hifazat for violence during 50 years celebrations

The prime minister also alleged that the BNP and its ally the Jamaat-e-Islami were involved with the mayhem carried out by a section of Hifazat.

Speaking in parliament on Sunday, she described the incidents as “very unfortunate” and “shocking”.

Foreign dignitaries, from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, congratulated Bangladesh on the twin occasion. “And who could not be happy with this?” Hasina asked.

Photo: PMO

The president of the ruling Awami League then questioned Qawmi madrasa-based radical group Hifazat’s protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to join the celebrations.

Qawmi madrasas give lessons on the basis of the principles of Deoband school of Islam, based at Darul Uloom Deoband madrasa in India.

“Hifazat-e Islam launches programmes now. Don’t they go to Deoband for education? How do they go to Deoband if they carry out such incidents? Have they thought about it?” Hasina asked.

She highlighted government steps to facilitate Qawmi madrasa education, including recognition of their certificates, fixing curriculum and creating job opportunities for the students.

“Why did they still carry out such attacks? What we saw from the beginning is that the BNP was supporting them. I ask how can the BNP-Jamaat Alliance provide them support?

Photo: PMO

“Hifazat is not alone, the BNP and the Jamaat are involved with them and it is quite apparent in all their activities. And what’s more is that not everyone from Hifazat is involved with this - that is the reality,” she said.

Hasina said Hifazat-e Islam’s violence from Mar 26-31 and BNP-Jamaat’s statement in favour of Hifazat on Mar 27-28 are “parts of a series of conspiracies against the country”.

The leader of the House then shed light on attacks on Awami League office, leaders of the party, public offices and transports during the violence.

“Now my point is - Islam is the religion of peace. So how are these attacks made in the name of Islam? But it’s nothing new. We’ve seen in 2013 how BNP and Jamaat set moving vehicles on fire to burn people alive, how they attacked people, we’ve seen it all.”

Photo: PMO

Hasina said Hifazat-e Islam is “playing with fire”. “A house on fire can spread the flames to the next one. Have they not taken that into account?”

“Today they are burning railway stations, land offices and DC offices. What would happen if their madrasas and homes catch fire? Will the people keep tolerating these? No, they won’t.”

Mamunul Haque, a joint secretary general of Hifazat, was held by locals on Saturday afternoon at Sonargaon Royal Resort with a woman he claimed to be his second wife.

When the two were being interrogated, supporters of Mamunul “snatched him away”.

“On the one hand, they speak in the name of Islam, religion and holiness… and get caught doing unholy things at a resort in Sonargaon,” Hasina quipped.

“A woman working in a parlour. He introduces her as his wife, and then says he did so under the pressure of the situation,” she said.

“I’m not sure if believers can lie and speak such untrue words. How will they adhere to and teach people about religion?.”

“I also request the Hifazat members to think who’s leading them. After launching assaults, he went to a resort accompanied by a beautiful lady for recreation - that is the reality.”

“They are a disgrace to Islam. They are embarrassing (followers of) Islam. This religion is tainted with names of militants and terrorists because of the action of a handful of people.”

“They are running business in the name of religion and I also question the source of money of such recreation,” she said, hinting at legal action against Mamunul.