Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI 

“You must remember that the government has a zero tolerance policy against militancy, violence, drug and corruption,” Hasina told the NSI while inaugurating the new office building for the agency, through video conferencing on Sunday. “You have to do whatever you need to do to ensure people’s security and to serve their interest.”

“I hope all members of the NSI will perform their duty with honesty, integrity and patriotism,” the prime minister said.

Hasina highlighted her government’s efforts to modernise the NSI, the principal civilian intelligence agency of Bangladesh.

NSI Director General TM Jobayer and other senior officers joined the virtual session moderated by the prime minister’s Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.