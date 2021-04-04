Home > Bangladesh

Book fair to remain open with limited visiting hours amid lockdown

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2021 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 03:52 PM BdST

The government has decided to limit the visiting hours for the Ekushey Book Fair amid a surge in coronavirus cases across Bangladesh.

The book fair will remain open from 12 pm to 5 pm every day, the  Ministry of Cultural Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

As the government announced a virus lockdown, the new timings will remain effective until further notice.

The book fair that usually runs for the entire February began on Mar 18 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to continue until Apr 14, the first day of Bengali New Year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories