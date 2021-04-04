Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 04:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 7,087 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest count in a day, taking the tally to 637,364.
The death toll climbed to 9,266 after 53 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 2,707 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 552,482.
As many as 30,724 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 23.07 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 86.68 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 130.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Book fair cuts visiting hours
- Minister says more details on Mamunul on the way
- Govt lays down lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Public transports will be off the roads from Monday
- No domestic flights, trains
- Hifazat's Mamunul freed from resort
- Bill in parliament to mandate registration of tour operators
- Book fair to remain open with limited visiting hours amid lockdown
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- Domestic flights, passenger trains will be on halt during lockdown
Most Read
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Domestic flights, passenger trains and launches suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- ‘Like a miracle’: Israel’s vaccine success allows Easter crowds in Jerusalem