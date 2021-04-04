AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 05:22 PM BdST
Aslamul Haque, an Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-14 constituency, has died at the age of 60.
He breathed his last at the capital's Square Hospital around 12 pm on Sunday.
"It's sad news for all of us. He was present in the parliament session on Saturday. He died after suffering a stroke,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in parliament.
Aslamul was taken to the hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated," said Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, president of Awami League's Dhaka north unit.
Hasina expressed her condolences over the death of Aslamul, a three-time lawmaker.
Aslamul, founder and chairman of Maisha Group, was elected MP from the Awami League in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
More stories
- Govt lays down lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Public transports will be off the roads from Monday
- No domestic flights, trains
- Hifazat's Mamunul freed from resort
- Bill in parliament to mandate registration of tour operators
- Curbs on Ctg shopping, Sundarbans tourism
- Virus cases set new daily record: 6,830
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- Domestic flights, passenger trains will be on halt during lockdown
- Hifazat leader Mamunul caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Domestic flights, passenger trains and launches suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- ‘Like a miracle’: Israel’s vaccine success allows Easter crowds in Jerusalem