Home > Bangladesh

AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2021 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 05:22 PM BdST

Aslamul Haque, an Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-14 constituency, has died at the age of 60.

He breathed his last at the capital's Square Hospital around 12 pm on Sunday.

"It's sad news for all of us. He was present in the parliament session on Saturday. He died after suffering a stroke,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in parliament.

Aslamul was taken to the hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated," said Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, president of Awami League's Dhaka north unit.

Hasina expressed her condolences over the death of Aslamul, a three-time lawmaker.

Aslamul, founder and chairman of Maisha Group, was elected MP from the Awami League in 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories