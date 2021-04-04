AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60

He breathed his last at the capital's Square Hospital around 12 pm on Sunday.

"It's sad news for all of us. He was present in the parliament session on Saturday. He died after suffering a stroke,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in parliament.

Aslamul was taken to the hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated," said Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, president of Awami League's Dhaka north unit.

Hasina expressed her condolences over the death of Aslamul, a three-time lawmaker.

Aslamul, founder and chairman of Maisha Group, was elected MP from the Awami League in 2009, 2014 and 2018.