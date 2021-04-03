Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2021 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 12:10 AM BdST
Supporters of Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque have “snatched him away” after he was caught at a resort in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon with a woman who he claims is his second wife.
He was held on Saturday afternoon at Royal Resort’s room No. 501 that he had rented.
Sonargaon UNO and police officials went to the resort on hearing about the incident, said its Manager Lal Mia.
Videos circulated on social media showed Mamunul altercating with locals. He is heard saying that the woman is his second wife.
Stick-wielding supporters of Hifazat launched an attack on the resort, vandalised it and threw brickbats in a bid to free him, witnesses said.
TM Mosharraf Hossain, additional SP, said Hifazat men took Mamunul from the police around 7pm.
Jehadul Kabir, an additional inspector general of police, said the Hifazat leader left for Dhaka. “We haven’t arrested him.”
Hifazat supporters vandalised cars and burnt tyres blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway later around 8pm.
Jehadul said the Hifazat supporters cleared the highway after “realising that Mamunul’s arrest was nothing but rumours”.
