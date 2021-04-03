Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife

He was held on Saturday afternoon at Royal Resort’s room No. 501 that he had rented.

Sonargaon UNO and police officials went to the resort on hearing about the incident, said its Manager Lal Mia.

Zayedul Alam, the district’s superintendent of police, said they did not detain or arrest Mamunul, but were finding out what had happened.

Videos circulated on social media showed Mamunul altercating with locals. He is heard saying that the woman is his second wife.

Stick-wielding supporters of Hifazat launched an attack on the resort, vandalised it and threw brickbats in a bid to free him, witnesses said.

TM Mosharraf Hossain, additional SP, said Hifazat men took Mamunul from the police around 7pm.

Jehadul Kabir, an additional inspector general of police, said the Hifazat leader left for Dhaka. “We haven’t arrested him.”

The police did not comment on the attack by the Hifazat men. Jehadul said Mamunul and the woman claimed during interrogation that they were husband and wife.

Hifazat supporters vandalised cars and burnt tyres blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway later around 8pm.

Jehadul said the Hifazat supporters cleared the highway after “realising that Mamunul’s arrest was nothing but rumours”.