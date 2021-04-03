Domestic flights, passenger trains will be on halt during lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2021 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 10:54 PM BdST
The authorities have decided to stop domestic flights and passenger train services during a seven-day lockdown from Monday over coronavirus.
M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB, said on Saturday that development of airports and other work will continue.
Sardar Shahadat Ali, an additional director general at Bangladesh Railway, said trains carrying emergency goods will continue during the lockdown.
Details will be known in the government notification on the lockdown, he said.
Trains were supposed to run at half the capacity from Monday amid the record surge in COVID-19 cases.
The authorities operate train services at full capacity on Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021 before they are set to begin allowing travel in half the seats on Apr 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Finally on Saturday, Road Transport and Bridges Minister revealed the decision to enforce a lockdown from Monday.
Flights and train services were also closed during the 66-day lockdown last year.
