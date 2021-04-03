Crowds swarm in Bangladesh on weekly holiday amid record-breaking COVID surge

Amid the record-breaking surge, hundreds of thousands of parents gathered shoulder-to-shoulder outside exam centres during medical college admission tests in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Friday.

Book-lovers also flocked to the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in the capital on the weekly holiday.

The government reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the daily count on Monday for the first time since the pandemic hit Bangladesh in March last year.

The daily count of cases set a new record of 6,830 on Friday, taking the tally of infection to 624,594.

The death toll from the respiratory illness surged by 50 to 9,155.

As many as 29,339 samples were tested throughout the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 23.28 percent, the highest since Aug 6 last year.

A total of 116,856 students took the MBBS course admission tests in the morning. Many of them were accompanied by more than one parent or relative.

The students entered and left the exam centres without maintaining physical distancing while the crowds of parents outside led to blockade of streets amid a dearth of public transports following a restriction on the number of passengers.

Many wore no masks.

Dr Mushtuq Husain, who advises the government on COVID-19 issues, said it was necessary to take the tests and properly follow the health rules in the exam halls.

“But the parents, who are conscious citizens, did not maintain physical distancing.

“The thing is – it will be good if everything is closed. It may reduce infection, but people will die from hunger and malnutrition,” he added.

The medical education department, however, claimed in a notice that the health rules were adhered to during the exams.

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan and Nasima Sultana, additional director general of health services, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mannan was hospitalised on Friday as well.

They were among the first in Bangladesh who got the Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, during a dry run by the end of January before the mass inoculation began.

Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, and some other officials of the directorate and the health ministry contracted the coronavirus recently. Khurshid is still in isolation at home.

The local authorities have ordered the shops and malls in Chattogram to shut at 6pm while the Sundarbans have been made out of bounds for tourists.

Earlier, the government closed the tourist spots in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, the three Chittagong Hill Tracts districts, and many other places, including zoos.

Britain on Friday added Bangladesh to its travel "red list", banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals. The decision will be effective from Apr 9.