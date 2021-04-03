Chattogram shops to shut at 6pm, Sundarbans off limits to tourists as COVID surges
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2021 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 12:56 AM BdST
The local authorities have ordered the shops and malls in Chattogram to shut at 6pm while the Sundarbans have been made out of bounds for tourists as part of efforts to contain an escalating coronavirus outbreak.
The orders took effect on Friday after the government reported the highest number of 6,830 coronavirus cases in the daily count.
Md Mominur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram district, said eateries will also remain closed after 6pm but pharmacies and kitchen markets may stay open.
The authorities may announce more stringent measures on Saturday, he added.
More than 200,000 travellers visit the seven tourist spots in the Sundarbans every year, but the number fell to around 170,000 last year due to the pandemic closure, according to Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer of the Sundarbans East.
Azad Kabir, in-charge of Karamjol Wildlife and Tourism Centre, said the number of tourists had been dropping since the coronavirus cases began to rise again.
Earlier, the government closed the tourist spots in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, the three Chittagong Hill Tracts districts, and many other places, including zoos.
- Bangladesh adds record 6,830 virus cases in a day; 50 more die
- Migrant worker abandons her child at Dhaka airport
- Hit by new virus wave, Bangladesh shuts zoos
- Bangladesh students take medical college entrance exam amid pandemic
- Three die in market fire near Ukhiya Rohingya camp
- Why people refuse to wear masks in Dhaka amid new wave of COVID
Most Read
- Why people refuse to wear masks in Dhaka amid new wave of COVID
- Bangladesh adds record 6,830 virus cases in a day; 50 more die
- Bangladesh students take medical college entrance exam amid pandemic
- All Cox’s Bazar tourist hubs ordered shut until Apr 14 amid COVID
- Burger King ad showing a sandwich blocking Suez canal triggers angry reactions online
- Bangladesh Railway pauses sale of tickets for intercity trains after Apr 11
- India's Tendulkar hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19
- Britain adds Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines to 'red list'
- Health Secretary Mannan, Additional DG Nasima contract COVID-19
- Police recover hundreds of knives in raid on Old Dhaka madrasas