Police recover hundreds of knives in raid on Old Dhaka madrasas

They conducted the operation on Jameya Islamia Madrasa in Chawkbazar’s Islambagh and another next to Lalbagh Shahi Mosque on Thursday evening, said Qudrat-e-Khuda, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The police found 427 knives in one of the madrasas and 176 more in the other.

The madrasa authorities claimed the knives are used to slaughter cattle during Eid-ul-Azha, Kudrat said.

They will keep the knives for now and return those to the madrasas, if necessary, during the Eid, he added.

Noting that Hifazat announced demonstration for Friday, he said the police received information that people from the madrasa would carry out acts of violence by joining the programme.

Some of the people running Jameya Islamia Madrasa, one of the largest Qawmi madrasas in Old Dhaka, are also leaders of Hifazat.

At least 11 people were killed during recent clashes with the law enforcers after violent protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to join celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and Bangladesh’ golden jubilee.