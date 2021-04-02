Bangladesh adds record 6,830 virus cases in a day; 50 more die
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2021 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2021 04:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 6,830 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest count in a day, taking the tally of infections to 624,594.
The death toll climbed to 9,155 after 50 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 2,473 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 547,411.
As many as 29,339 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 23.28 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 87.64 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent.
Globally, over 129.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.82 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
