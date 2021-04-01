Virus surge shuts tourism centres in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 03:20 PM BdST
The government has ordered the shutdown of all tourism centres and hotels, motels and rest houses in Chattogram amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
All places of tourism, including the Patenga beach and Foy’s Lake, will remain closed until Apr 14, said Apel Mahmud, superintendent of Chattogram Tourist Police.
No tourists will be allowed to visit the entertainment and tourist spots for the next two weeks, he said.
They have stopped the entry of visitors from Thursday following the directive from the Zila Parishad, said Bishawjit Ghosh, deputy manager (marketing) of Concord, the company that runs the Foy’s Lake Sea World, one of the major entertainment centres in Chattogram. Rest houses are not allowing guests to stay in either.
All entertainment centres were shut down in March 2020 after Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases.
The tourist places have been made off-limits to people again after the second wave of coronavirus infection spread across the country.
