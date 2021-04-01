Home > Bangladesh

Launch fares hiked 60pc, cabin passengers exempted

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2021 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 10:29 PM BdST

The government has raised launch fares for passengers of deck and seating classes after limiting the numbers of travellers as Bangladesh is in the grip of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The fares for cabin passengers will remain unchanged, the shipping ministry said in a Thursday order effective immediately.

The launch operators are now allowed to transport passengers at 50 percent of their capacity as part of efforts to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

The launches usually charge passengers Tk 1.70 per kilometre for the first 100 km and Tk 1.40 per km for the rest of the journey.

The fare will be Tk 2.72 per km for the first 100 km distance and Tk 2.24 per km for the rest of the trip as per the revised fare, which will be effective for two weeks.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories