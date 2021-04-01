Lack of buses, ‘extra’ fares peeve travellers in Dhaka
Published: 01 Apr 2021 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 07:16 PM BdST
Daily commuters and travellers in Dhaka continue to suffer due to a lack of buses for the second day following the government orders not to fill up more than half the seats to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
They complain that the bus operators have created an ‘artificial’ crisis to charge more fare than the government-fixed ones. The government clamped restrictions on the number of passengers buses can carry, and raised fares by 60 percent to cover the losses of the transporters, effective from Wednesday.
Commuters waited for hours for transports on the first day of the restrictions as the bus operators kept the gates locked after taking passengers at half the capacity. Rickshawpullers and autorickshaw drivers also raised fares.
Angered by the lack of public transport, passengers blocked the Khilkhet road in a show of protest.
They complained that transport owners and workers were taking advantage of the curbs set by the government to create a “fake crisis” and charge twice or three times the amount of fixed fares.
Besides reimposing curbs on assembly in a set of 18 restrictions, the government ordered the transporters to comply with hygiene rules amid a new surge in coronavirus infections across the country.
Commuters failed to get on any bus after waiting for hours and, subsequently, blocked the Khilkhet road around 9am, causing long traffic congestions in the stretch of Airport Road.
Things got back to normal after the police helped everyone get on buses, said Mizanur Rahman, a bystander.
Khilkhet Police Station OC Munshi Sabbir Ahmed said angry commuters gathered under the Khilkhet footbridge blocking the road.
Saiful Aslam, a bank employee who travelled to Gulistan from Mirpur, said he had to wait around an hour to catch a bus and pay Tk 70 in place of Tk 30.
“I would have hopped on even if they charged Tk 10 more. I think an artificial crisis has been created to charge additional fares.”
“I found a bus after waiting for half an hour, paying more fare on top of that. I think they reduced the number of buses to charge more money,” he said.
Travelling from Gulistan to Sadarghat, Muzahid Hossain said, “Bus fare was Tk 5. It’s supposed to be Tk 8 now, but they are charging Tk 15.”
Around 10am, at least 50 people were seen standing in front of Khilgaon Police Outpost with no bus in sight. According to the commuters, bus conductors used to call out for passengers to get on board, but that was no longer the case.
However, Khandker Enayetullah, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Association, denied allegations of concocting an ‘artificial crisis’.
“Why would there be a crisis? The number of buses on the road is the same,” he told bdnews24.com.
On charging ‘additional’ fares, he said, “BRTA’s mobile court will penalise cases of charging more fares.”
INDIFFERENCE TOWARDS HEALTH RISKS
Despite these complaints over the bus crisis and additional fares, there was a general indifference towards following health rules by passengers, bus drivers and helpers alike.
Passengers were travelling on buses without masks in parts of the city while the drivers and the assistants had their masks rolled down to their chins.
Most of the passengers of a Savar Paribahan bus were seen without masks on at Shahbagh intersection around 11am.
Asked why they were carrying passengers without masks, the driver’s assistant ‘Sajib’ said, “Many people get on the bus with the mask on but take it off as soon as they get seated.”
‘Johnny’, helper of a driver of a Rajanigandha Paribahan bus, said, “Passengers get on the bus before we can tell them to wear masks. Many also take them off. What are we supposed to do?”
