Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 6,469, highest daily count; another 59 dead
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 04:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 6,469 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.
The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 2,539 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 544,938.
As many as 28,198 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 22.94 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.21 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent.
Globally, over 128.94 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.81 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
