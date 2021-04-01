Bangladesh postpones Apr 11 polls over record COVID surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 07:39 PM BdST
A second wave of coronavirus infection sweeping across Bangladesh has forced the Election Commission to postpone the polls to union councils and municipalities, and the by-election to a parliament seat, all slated for Apr 11.
EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath announced the decision after a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda on Thursday.
The first phase union council polls to 371 Union Parishads of 64 Upazilas in 19 districts, 11 municipalities in the six the phase, and the by-election to Lakshmipur-2 seat were slated for Apr 11.
Ashok said the elections will be held once the situation improves. The candidates will resume campaign after the new dates are announced.
In mid-February, the daily count of cases dipped, yielding the positivity rate below 3 percent, while it reversed the trend at the the end of February. Bangladesh on Thursday logged 6,469 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count, taking the tally of infections to 617,764. The death toll climbed by 59 in 24 hours to 9,105, according to data released by the government.
Under the circumstances, the government issued an 18-point directive, reimposing curbs on assembly and shutting down tourism centres. Public transports have been ordered to carry passengers to half of their capacity and the offices to run with 50 percent of their workforce.
- EC postpones Apr 11 polls
- Dhaka transport crisis irks commuters
- Hasina calls for all-out effort to fight virus wave
- Virus cases surge by 6,469, highest daily count
- Protests over motorcycle ridesharing ban
- Virus surge shuts Ctg tourism centres
- 12th parliament session begins
- Bangladesh to bar passengers from Europe, except UK
- Hasina calls for all-out effort to fight new virus wave
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 6,469, highest daily count; another 59 dead
- Angered by service ban, ridesharing bikers block Dhaka roads
- Virus surge shuts tourism centres in Chattogram
- Bangladesh parliament opens session amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 6,469, highest daily count; another 59 dead
- Bangladesh flags more districts for high COVID risks
- In Dhaka, hospitals are in desperate battle against a threat many saw coming
- Bangladesh Railway pauses sale of tickets for intercity trains after Apr 11
- Bangladesh halts motorcycle ridesharing amid record COVID surge
- Angered by service ban, ridesharing bikers block Dhaka roads
- Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses from India in days: minister
- T cells induced by COVID-19 infection respond to new virus variants: US study
- Bangladesh to host four-day D-8 conference from Apr 5