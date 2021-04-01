Bangladesh flags more districts for high COVID risks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 12:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 12:22 AM BdST
The health authorities have flagged as many as 31 out of 64 districts for high COVID-19 risks with daily test positivity rates higher than 10 percent for a week.
The Directorate General of Health Services said on Wednesday the coronavirus has spread in these districts fast. In a week, the number of districts with over 10 percent positivity rates rose by 24.
The number of such districts stood at 29 on Monday.
Moulvibazar tops the list, followed by Munshiganj, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet.
The other districts with high infection rate are Narsingdi, Khulna, Narayananj, Rajbari, Feni, Noakhali, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Noakhali, Barishal, Rajshahi, Bogura, Narail, Nilphamari, Gazipur, Faridpur, Brahmanbaria, Jashore, Madaripur, Naogaon, Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Natore, Tangail and Cox’s Bazar.
ASM Alamgir, chief scientific officer at the government’s disease control agency IEDCR, said the list will be updated every week.
When the resurgence of coronavirus began in early March, only Dhaka and Chattogram fell under the high-risk category. The others were added later.
The number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly in Bangladesh. The country recorded 30,487 confirmed coronavirus cases in the seven days to Wednesday, with an average of over 4,500 positive tests a day.
The death toll has increased by 142 in the past three days to 9,046 while the caseload has surged to 611,295.
- Bangladesh flags more districts for high COVID risks
- Bangladesh Railway pauses sale of tickets for intercity trains after Apr 11
- Bangladesh halts motorcycle ridesharing amid record COVID surge
- Dhaka commuters suffer as COVID restrictions return
- Bangladesh’s top judge calls for health compliance amid escalating virus cases
- Four dead as truck and autorickshaw collide in Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 months; cases set new record
- Bangladesh reports highest weekly rise in coronavirus infection since pandemic
- World Bank elevates Bangladesh’s economic outlook after vaccine rollout
- One vaccine is good. How about mixing two?
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Pakistan must apologise to Bangladesh, says former diplomat Haqqani
- Bangladesh halts motorcycle ridesharing amid record COVID surge
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Myanmar protesters hold vigils as US orders non-essential staff to leave