Bangladesh flags more districts for high COVID risks

The Directorate General of Health Services said on Wednesday the coronavirus has spread in these districts fast. In a week, the number of districts with over 10 percent positivity rates rose by 24.

The number of such districts stood at 29 on Monday.

Moulvibazar tops the list, followed by Munshiganj, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet.

The other districts with high infection rate are Narsingdi, Khulna, Narayananj, Rajbari, Feni, Noakhali, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Noakhali, Barishal, Rajshahi, Bogura, Narail, Nilphamari, Gazipur, Faridpur, Brahmanbaria, Jashore, Madaripur, Naogaon, Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Natore, Tangail and Cox’s Bazar.

ASM Alamgir, chief scientific officer at the government’s disease control agency IEDCR, said the list will be updated every week.

When the resurgence of coronavirus began in early March, only Dhaka and Chattogram fell under the high-risk category. The others were added later.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly in Bangladesh. The country recorded 30,487 confirmed coronavirus cases in the seven days to Wednesday, with an average of over 4,500 positive tests a day.

The death toll has increased by 142 in the past three days to 9,046 while the caseload has surged to 611,295.