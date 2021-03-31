Dhaka commuters suffer as COVID restrictions return

Passengers scrambled to hop on buses at Malibagh, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Paltan, National Press Club and Topkhana Road on Wednesday.

Besides reimposing curbs on assembly in a set of 18 restrictions, the government ordered the transporters to operate at half their capacity and comply with hygiene rules from Wednesday amid a new surge in coronavirus infections across the country.

The minibuses operated by private companies have around 50 seats each and they take standing passengers in normal days. But on Wednesday they were not allowing more passengers than half the seats they have. The bus fare has also been raised by 60 percent.

The pressure of commuters has not changed with the offices open. The office-goers found themselves in trouble when they left home on Wednesday morning.

Hamidur Rahman, an office-goer waiting for a ride in Malibagh, said people from low-income groups were suffering the most due to the restrictions.

“It's hot; moreover, we have to wear masks. Buses have no seats left. Where will we go [for respite]?” he asked.

The popularity of motorcycle ridesharing services has shot up for some days as many people began spending some extra money to avoid crowds.

But motorcycle fare has gone up along with those of bus, said Sadeque Khan, who commutes from Shantinagar.

“Motorcycles have been available and the fare has also been within my reach, but it has gone up today. Isn’t there anyone to monitor these?” he asked.

Bus operators on the routes from Gulistan kept the gates closed after half the seats were filled up, leaving the passengers in the next stops in trouble.

Sayema Khatun was waiting to catch a bus at National Press Club to see her sister at Azimpur Maternity Centre, but could not hop on one for an hour. The rickshawpullers and autorickshaw drivers also raised fares.

She demanded Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation or BTRC raise the number of buses in its fleet. “They have raised the fares, but not the number of buses,” she pointed out.

The picture was the same in Rampura, Malibagh, Shahjahanpur, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Chattogram Road, Sanarpar, Signboard, Matuail, Rayerbagh and Shonir Akhra.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, said they were trying to do everything in pursuant to the rules. “The rest is not in our hands,” he added.

Bus services resumed on Jun 1 last year after a 66-day lockdown to curb coronavirus infection, but the government had limited the number of passengers to half the number of seats in order to ensure physical distancing. To offset the losses, bus fares were raised by 60 percent.

The bus operators began operating services in full capacity after three more months. As the number of coronavirus cases has begun to jump by record numbers now, the government reintroduced the restrictions along with the other restrictions.