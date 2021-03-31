Bangladesh’s top judge calls for health compliance amid escalating virus cases

“The coronavirus infection has spread further as people failed to follow the health protocols. The new variant has spread a lot,” Justice Hossain said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court resumed its regular proceedings following the holidays.

The chief justice urged lawyers and other court personnel to follow the health protocols, saying the court premises turned into a 'risky' zone.

Judges and lawyers will now take part in the court proceedings without donning black coats and gowns as the virus cases and deaths saw an upsurge.

The chief justice took the decision after discussing with the senior judges, said Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

"The honourable chief justice of Bangladesh has discussed with the senior judges of the Supreme Court and reached a decision that under the present circumstances, the honourable judges and learned lawyers would wear white shirts or sarees or salwar kameez and white neck band or black tie. They do not need to wear black coats and gowns,” he said.

The directive will be applicable to the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and all lower courts immediately.

As many as 28,696 coronavirus cases were reported over the past one week, the highest weekly virus caseload since the pandemic hit Bangladesh. The overall death toll is approaching 9,000.

Bangladesh logged 5,042 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 605,937. The death toll climbed to 8,994 after 45 fatalities were registered overnight, according to data released by the government.