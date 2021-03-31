Bangladesh halts motorcycle ridesharing amid record COVID surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2021 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 08:22 PM BdST
The authorities have ordered a halt on motorcycle ridesharing services amid a record surge in coronavirus infection.
The order for the app-based motorcycle services will be effective until further notice, initially for two weeks, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said other government instructions for the transport sector must be followed strictly as well.
Motorcycle ridesharing was stopped with other passenger transport services by the end of March 2020 after the detection of the first coronavirus cases.
Most of the restrictions were lifted after May 31 last year, but the authorities allowed motorcycle ride-hailing services to resume sometime later.
The number of coronavirus cases has been rising at a record rate again since early March this year, prompting the government to reimpose curbs on assembly and the number of passengers.
- Bangladesh’s top judge calls for health compliance amid escalating virus cases
- Four dead as truck and autorickshaw collide in Chattogram
- Sixth batch of 2,555 Rohingya refugees off to Bhasan Char
- Police start cases against 100 BNP activists over clashes in Chattogram
- Bus fare goes up 60% as pandemic cuts passenger load
- Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 months; cases set new record
- Bangladesh reports highest weekly rise in coronavirus infection since pandemic
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from Europe
- One vaccine is good. How about mixing two?
- World Bank elevates Bangladesh’s economic outlook after vaccine rollout
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Pakistan must apologise to Bangladesh, says former diplomat Haqqani
- Myanmar insurgents warn of growing conflict as neighbours press junta