Bangladesh halts motorcycle ridesharing amid record COVID surge

The order for the app-based motorcycle services will be effective until further notice, initially for two weeks, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said other government instructions for the transport sector must be followed strictly as well.

Motorcycle ridesharing was stopped with other passenger transport services by the end of March 2020 after the detection of the first coronavirus cases.

Most of the restrictions were lifted after May 31 last year, but the authorities allowed motorcycle ride-hailing services to resume sometime later.

The number of coronavirus cases has been rising at a record rate again since early March this year, prompting the government to reimpose curbs on assembly and the number of passengers.