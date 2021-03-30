Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed appointed vice-chancellor of BSMMU
Published: 30 Mar 2021 12:21 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 12:21 AM BdST
The government has appointed Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed as vice-chancellor of Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU.
The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division announced the appointment in an order on Monday.
Prof Sharfuddin, the community ophthalmology department chairman, took the charge from Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Rafiqul Alam in a programmer at the lone medical university of the country.
The government also appointed Dr Borhan Uddin Hawlader as the acting director of Dhaka Dental College.
The Health Services Division issued an order on the appointment of Dr Borhan, a professor at the college’s prosthodontics department, on Sunday.
