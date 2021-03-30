Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed appointed vice-chancellor of BSMMU

The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division announced the appointment in an order on Monday.

Prof Sharfuddin, the community ophthalmology department chairman, took the charge from Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Rafiqul Alam in a programmer at the lone medical university of the country.

His predecessor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua had retired recently.

The government also appointed Dr Borhan Uddin Hawlader as the acting director of Dhaka Dental College.

The Health Services Division issued an order on the appointment of Dr Borhan, a professor at the college’s prosthodontics department, on Sunday.