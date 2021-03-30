Police start cases against 100 BNP activists over clashes in Chattogram

The port city’s BNP chief Shahadat Hossain, joint convener for Chittagong South Abu Sufian, and the party's Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar are among those accused in the cases started by Kotwali Police Station and a traffic sergeant on Monday, OC Nezam Uddin told bdnews24.com.

The cases named 57 people and about 60 others accused in the cases are unidentified. As many as 16 of them, including Shahadat Hossain, have been shown arrested in a case filed by Kotwali Police Station under the anti-terrorism law.

At least 20 people were injured in clashes with the police during the BNP’s demonstration in the Kazir Deuri area of the port city.

The police detained Monwara Begum Moni, president of Chattogram Mohila Dal and former councillor, and at least 14 others after the clashes outside the BNP’s office at Nasimon Bhaban on Monday.

The BNP supporters gathered outside their office to join the demonstration as part of programmes announced centrally. Witnesses said the clashes erupted after a group of BNP activists threw brickbats at the police while entering the office in procession from Kazir Deuri.