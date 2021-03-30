CID, PBI experts to probe Hifazat attacks in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2021 02:03 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 02:03 AM BdST
Experts from the police’s Criminal Investigation Department or CID and the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI will investigate all the incidents of vandalism and arson attacks by Hifazat-e Islam activists and madrasa students in Brahmanbaria.
Md Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general of police for Chattogram Range, said on Monday the experts from the two agencies will collect evidence from the scenes.
He visited the sites, including Alauddin Sangitangan music school and Brahmanbaria Press Club in the town.
At least 20 places were damaged in the attacks and the process to file cases over the incident was ongoing, said the DIG.
“Police were not bystanders during the vandalism and arson attacks. We tried our best. We tried to tackle the situation by deploying additional forces from outside.
“We’ve however formed a three-member committee [to investigate alleged neglect of duty],” he added.
Hefazat-e-Islam called for a nationwide general strike on Sunday after clashes and deaths in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria on Friday and Saturday over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
Madrasa students and Hifazat supporters damaged public and private establishments and clashed with the police and Border Guard Bangladesh on Saturday and Sunday. At least seven people died in the clashes.
Hifazat and many other groups objected to inviting Modi to the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary for his government’s policy towards minority Muslims.
- Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed appointed vice-chancellor of BSMMU
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- 6,022 clear 42nd special BCS preliminary tests for assistant surgeon
- Police start case against 500 unidentified individuals over Friday clashes
- Government warns against religious fanaticism as Hifazat violence continues
- Madrasa students run riot in Brahmanbaria again during Hifazat shutdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 5,181, single-day record
- Bangladesh reimposes curbs on assembly as virus cases surge
- Fresh Hifazat violence convulses parts of Bangladesh during shutdown
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury arrested for ‘plotting violence’
- India's Maharashtra considers total lockdown as virus cases jump
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh health minister unsure when India will send next batch of COVID vaccine
- Police start case against 500 unidentified individuals over Friday clashes
- Bangladesh will explore options if India does not send vaccine in time: minister