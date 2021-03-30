Bus fare goes up 60% as pandemic cuts passenger load

The railway authorities started selling half of train tickets on Tuesday. Although there has been no announcement of a hike in train fares, the authorities decided to increase the bus fare by 60 percent.

Bangladesh on Monday issued 18 pandemic instructions, including restricting all public gatherings, to curb the spread of the virus.

A meeting was held at the BRTA office in Banani on Monday evening over the government directive. BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said decisions were finalised at that meeting.

“Public transports will follow the same rules as seen last year. Half of the bus seats will remain vacant and the fare will be increased by 60 percent.”

Sardar Shahadat Ali, additional director general (operations) of Bangladesh Railway, told bdnews24.com that they reduced sales of train tickets by half on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Railway had introduced the same rules on May 31 of last year to control the spread of the infection. The trains operated at half capacity and the fares were not increased at that time. Normal services resumed on Sept 16.

Bangladesh logged 5,181 new cases of the coronavirus, the single-day record, taking the tally of infections to 600,895 on Monday. The death toll climbed to 8,949 after 45 fatalities were registered overnight on Monday.