Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge

The new set of 18 pandemic instructions is based on past experience of the government, State minister for public Administration Farhad Hossain told reporters at his office after the announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

When a reporter asked about general holiday, Farhad said, “We haven’t taken any such decision. It hasn't been discussed.”

“We can keep [infection] under control if we remain careful."

The government will watch the situation for two weeks after the reimposition of the curbs before taking new decisions, according to him.

The Election Commission is holding polls to some union councils and municipalities on Apr 11. The state minister said the voters will have to maintain physical distancing while queuing and the polls officials will also have to follow the health rules.

Farhad added everyone must follow the health rules, including during medical college admission tests next week and the ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

“We can prevent coronavirus if we wear masks, maintain social distancing properly and wash our hands (with soap and water or sanitiser). These are nothing new.

“Many have been able to avoid infection by being careful. It's been proved that we can control the outbreak if we remain careful. We must follow the health rules strictly,” he added.

The government had reopened the Qawmi madrasas although the other educational institutions have remained closed amid the outbreak. The state minister said Monday’s instructions mean all educational institutions, including Qawmi madrasas, will remain closed.

Bangladesh is set to celebrate Bangla New Year, Pahela Baishakh, in mid-April.

Farhad said all social, political and religious gatherings will continue on a limited scale upon adhering to the health rules.

He said he had information that many of those who organised or attended a Waz-Mahfil programme in his area contracted the coronavirus.

“It's nonsense if someone is not afraid of the coronavirus because of their beliefs. You must keep yourself safe,” the state minister said.