6,022 clear 42nd special BCS preliminary tests for assistant surgeon
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2021 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2021 06:24 PM BdST
As many as 6,022 candidates for government assistant surgeon’s posts have passed the 42nd special BCS preliminary examinations.
The Public Service Commission published the results of the exams for doctors in health cadre on Monday.
The successful candidates will now face viva voce, through which 2,000 will be picked finally.
Over 27,000 candidates took the exams, the first BCS tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on Feb 26.
More than 31,000 candidates registered for the exams after the PSC advertised the recruitment in November last year.
More stories
- Police file case against 500 over Friday clashes
- Govt warns against violence
- Mayhem continues in Brahmanbaria
- Hasina puts AL on COVID alert
- Violence in several districts during Hifazat shutdown
- Daily tally: 35 virus deaths, 3,908 new cases
- Erfan Selim’s bail halted
- Hifazat activists clash with police
Recent Stories
- 6,022 clear 42nd special BCS preliminary tests for assistant surgeon
- Police start case against 500 unidentified individuals over Friday clashes
- Government warns against religious fanaticism as Hifazat violence continues
- Madrasa students run riot in Brahmanbaria again during Hifazat shutdown
- Hasina puts Awami League on alert over new wave of COVID
- Violence flares up in parts of Bangladesh during Hifazat shutdown
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 5,181, single-day record
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury arrested for ‘plotting violence’
- Bangladesh reimposes curbs on assembly as virus cases surge
- Fresh Hifazat violence convulses parts of Bangladesh during shutdown
- Government warns against religious fanaticism as Hifazat violence continues
- Madrasa students run riot in Brahmanbaria again during Hifazat shutdown
- India's Maharashtra considers total lockdown as virus cases jump
- Hasina puts Awami League on alert over new wave of COVID
- Thousands flee to Thailand after Myanmar army's air strikes on villages