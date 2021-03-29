Home > Bangladesh

6,022 clear 42nd special BCS preliminary tests for assistant surgeon

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2021 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2021 06:24 PM BdST

As many as 6,022 candidates for government assistant surgeon’s posts have passed the 42nd special BCS preliminary examinations.

The Public Service Commission published the results of the exams for doctors in health cadre on Monday.

The successful candidates will now face viva voce, through which 2,000 will be picked finally.

Over 27,000 candidates took the exams, the first BCS tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on Feb 26.

More than 31,000 candidates registered for the exams after the PSC advertised the recruitment in November last year.

