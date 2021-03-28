Violence flares up in parts of Bangladesh during Hifazat shutdown

In Narayanganj, a man was shot during a clash in Mouchak area of Siddhirganj around 11:30 am as the Hifazat workers blocked the Dhaka-Chattagram Highway with tree trunks. The stick-wielding activists burnt tyres on a stretch of road from Mouchak to Shimrail.

A group of madrasa students gathered on the highway in Sanarpara and Signboard areas in the morning, chanting slogans and burning tyres in support of the general strike.

Some passengers began to walk to Dhaka from Kanchpur as the violence left some buses stranded in the Signboard area. A few buses had left Sayedabad, but the madrasa students blocked them at Signboard, said Md Abul Kalam, president of Saydabad Interdistrict Bus Owners Association.

In Brahmanbaria, where five protesters died in Saturday’s clashes, the authorities closed the Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet routes after the Islamists had thrown brickbats at a train. At least two trains packed with passengers were stranded due to the disruption.

In the town, the demonstrators blocked the streets by using utility poles and burning tyres. All businesses were shut. No inter-district bus left the town.

The protesters of the Qawmi madrasa-based Hifazat clashed with the activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliates who marched in Sylhet in counter-demonstration.

When the pro-government activists staged a rally at City Point in the afternoon, Hifazat workers from Bandarbazar threw brickbats, injuring at least 10 people, said BM Ashrafullah, an additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

“Hifazat activists tried to create anarchy by throwing brickbats in the name of hartal (shutdown). They have been stopped,” said Nasir Uddin Khan, general secretary of the Awam League’s Sylhet District Unit.

Two rundown buses of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation caught fire at a depot in Rajshahi, but the authorities could not confirm whether the protesters torched the vehicles.

In the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram, traffic remained normal. Law enforcement personnel kept vigil at key points in Dhaka. No major disturbances were reported.

Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet routes have been suspended since Sunday morning for security concerns. However, various types of public transportation services, including buses, were seen operating in the city areas. A number of private cars were also spotted in the streets.

A group of people had gathered at the Kutubkhali Jame Masjid in support of the strike and the police dispersed them, according to Taposh Pal, a duty officer of Jatrabari Police Station.

The situation at Syedabad bus terminal was normal, he said. It was the same in Darussalam and Banani. Buses operated through the Mohakhali terminal and there was no picketing, said Tejgaon Industrial Police SI Joydev Jayadhar.

Kamalapur Railway police station duty officer SI Riaz Mahmud said all the trains have left on time since morning. The strike has had no effect there.

No details were available immediately on casualties in the clashes in Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria and Sylhet.

Although the BNP did not formally support the Hifazat strike, it has announced a two-day programme to protest the loss of lives during the clashes. The party will hold rallies and processions in all metropolitan areas, including Dhaka, on Monday and procession or assemblies in the districts on Tuesday.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to mark Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also visited temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj, and Bangabandhu’s mausoleum in Tungipara.