Six cops injured as anti-Modi protesters attack police station in Bangladesh
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2021 04:14 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2021 04:14 AM BdST
At least six policemen have been injured in an attack on Bhanga Poilice Station in Faridpur purportedly by people protesting against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.
Armed with sticks, the attackers vandalised the police station gate, threw brickbats shattering the window glasses, and torched two motorcycles on the police station compound on Saturday afternoon.
The police fired rubber bullets to disperse the mob.
The injured policemen are sub-inspectors Md Shohidullah, 47, Abul Kalam Azad, 35, Assistant SI Ajijur Rahman, 33, and constables Joinal Abedin, 35, Shah Jalal, 27, and Matiur Rahman, 43.
Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to mark Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
VIP movement increased on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway and Dhaka-Mawa Expressway during his visit.
The attack aimed to disrupt return of the VIPs to Dhaka from Gopalganj and Khulna, where Modi visited temples and the mausoleum of Bangabandhu.
“We contacted the madrasas and they promised not to carry out acts of violence. But they carried out the attack unexpectedly breaking their promise,” said Md Alimuzzaman, Faridpur superintendent of police.
He noted that Bhanga is a key place for travel to Khulna and Gopalganj.
The police have identified the attackers and would reveal their names after filing a case, he said.
The SP said the attackers took out a procession from Jamiya Islamia Kasemul Ulum Eidgah Madrasa near the police station around 2:15pm.
The authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh after the incident.
In Chattogram and Brahmanbaria, at least nine people were killed during clashes with the law enforcers after violent protests against Modi’s visit on Friday and Saturday.
- Hamid hopes India will send vaccine in time
- Deadly clash in Brahmanbaria
- 5 MoUs signed with India
- Hasina, Modi open talks
- Modi visits Matua temple, talks spiritual relationship
- Modi opens second day with temple visit
- Extremists run riot on Independence Day
- Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria
- Six cops injured as anti-Modi protesters attack police station in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh pushes for access to regional road link from India in Hasina-Modi meet
- Bangladesh hopes India will send vaccine in time, Hamid tells Modi
- Deadly clashes in Brahmanbaria over Modi’s visit
- Bangladesh, India sign five MoU to enhance cooperation
- Hasina, Modi meet as Bangladesh, India are set to sign MoUs
Most Read
- Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
- Bangladesh deploys border guards after extremists run riot on 50th Independence Day
- Modi opens second day in Bangladesh with temple visit
- Matua temple is a ‘spiritual link’ between India and Bangladesh: Modi
- Bangladesh, India sign five MoU to enhance cooperation at Hasina-Modi meet
- Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria after Chattogram Hifazat mayhem
- Bangladesh logs 39 virus deaths, highest daily spike in 14 weeks
- Deadly clashes in Brahmanbaria over Modi’s visit
- Hasina, Modi meet as Bangladesh, India are set to sign MoUs
- Myanmar security forces kill over 100 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed