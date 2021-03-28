Six cops injured as anti-Modi protesters attack police station in Bangladesh

Armed with sticks, the attackers vandalised the police station gate, threw brickbats shattering the window glasses, and torched two motorcycles on the police station compound on Saturday afternoon.

The police fired rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

The injured policemen are sub-inspectors Md Shohidullah, 47, Abul Kalam Azad, 35, Assistant SI Ajijur Rahman, 33, and constables Joinal Abedin, 35, Shah Jalal, 27, and Matiur Rahman, 43.

They received first-aid at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to mark Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

VIP movement increased on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway and Dhaka-Mawa Expressway during his visit.

The attack aimed to disrupt return of the VIPs to Dhaka from Gopalganj and Khulna, where Modi visited temples and the mausoleum of Bangabandhu.

“We contacted the madrasas and they promised not to carry out acts of violence. But they carried out the attack unexpectedly breaking their promise,” said Md Alimuzzaman, Faridpur superintendent of police.

He noted that Bhanga is a key place for travel to Khulna and Gopalganj.

The police have identified the attackers and would reveal their names after filing a case, he said.

The SP said the attackers took out a procession from Jamiya Islamia Kasemul Ulum Eidgah Madrasa near the police station around 2:15pm.

The attackers, 250 to 300 in number, marched to the Biswa Road area before gathering near the station and carrying out the attack, he said.

The authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh after the incident.

In Chattogram and Brahmanbaria, at least nine people were killed during clashes with the law enforcers after violent protests against Modi’s visit on Friday and Saturday.