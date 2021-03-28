Madrasa students run riot in Brahmanbaria again during Hifazat shutdown

The Hifazat workers vandalised and carried out arson attacks on a number of government and private establishments on Sunday.

At least two people died in hospital from injuries sustained in clashes with the police and Border Guard Bangladesh.

The dead were among several people brought to Brahmanbaria General Hospital with injuries.

Dr Md Shawkat Hossain, the hospital’s supervisor, said the bodies had wounds but post-mortem examination was needed to know what caused the injuries.

The dead are Al Amin, 19, and an unidentified man in his early 40s.

On Saturday, five people were killed in Brahmanbaria during clashes between the police and protesters against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Hifazat called the shutdown for Sunday in protest against the deaths in the protests. Four other protesters died in Chattogram on Friday.

Witnesses said the protesters and the law enforcers fought a running battle at Paschim Medda and Sarail’s Khatihata for several hours from Sunday morning.

The Hifazat workers carried out arson attacks on the offices of Brahmanbaria District Council and municipality, the municipality auditorium, district library, Alauddin Sangitangon music school, Anandamoyee Kalibari, more than 50 stalls of a development fair at Dhirendranath Dutta Bhasha Chattar, the office and residence of district Awami League’s general secretary, and the homes of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s district unit president and general secretary.

They also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and tried to attack the district police lines and Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited.

The Press Club’s President Riaz Uddi Jami and Amader Notun Somoy’s district correspondent Abul Hasnat Rafi were injured in the attack.

The firefighrters struggled to reach the sites due to barricades put up by the protesters.

No official of the police or administration agreed to comment on the situation in the town.

The authorities closed the Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet routes after the Islamists had thrown brickbats at a train.

At least two trains packed with passengers were stranded due to the disruption.

In the town, the demonstrators blocked the streets by using utility poles and burning tyres. All businesses were shut. No inter-district bus left the town.