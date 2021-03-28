Hasina puts Awami League on alert over new wave of COVID

The pandemic created “some temporary obstacles” but the government continued its work for the welfare of the people, she said at the ruling party’s discussion on Sunday to mark the golden jubilee of independence.

The leaders and activists of the party and its fronts will need to support the people like they did when the infection rate peaked last year, the Awami League president remarked.

“We can see a new wave of the coronavirus coming.

“We must be ready so that the people do not suffer. It is our duty as a political party to support them,” she added.

The outbreak had eased in January and February before infections began rising again in early March.

In the daily count published on Sunday, the government reported 3,908 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, highest for a day in 9 months. The tally of infection rose to 595,714 as the death toll surged by 35 in the same period to 8,904.

Noting that the government had to defer school reopening until Eid-ul-Azha due to the resurgence in infection, Hasina said her administration would reissue some directives to control the outbreak.

She instructed the Awami League leaders to make sure the directives are followed to the letter.

“The party, which united the Bengalis under the leadership of Bangabandhu to achieve independence has many duties to perform for the people,” she said.

The government will do everything necessary to keep Bangladesh’s progress unhindered, Hasina said and added that the mass vaccination will continue to thwart coronavirus.

She made it clear that the government did not compromise health rules when it organised celebrations of the golden jubilee and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.