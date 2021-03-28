Government warns against religious fanaticism as Hifazat violence continues
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2021 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2021 09:11 PM BdST
The government has threatened to go tough if “religious fanaticism and violence” centring radical group Hifazat-e Islam’s protests do not stop.
The home ministry sounded the warning in a notice on Sunday as waves of attacks by fanatics protesting against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and deadly clashes with the law enforcers in parts of Bangladesh continued.
“Some unruly individuals and groups destroyed government properties out of religious fanaticism in Chattogram’s Hathazari Upazila, and Brahmanbaria’s Sadar, Sarail and
Ashuganj in past two days,” the home ministry said in the notice.
The damaged properties included Upazila Parishad, police stations and camps, land office, railway station, press club and homes of politicians, according to the notice.
The ministry urged all citizens to eschew all forms of violence, including damage to lives and properties.
“Otherwise, the government will get tough to protect the people lives and properties,” it added.
The ministry also said the government noticed with “deep concern that a quarter with vested political interest is using orphans and children in arson attacks on public properties and homes of politicians”.
It warned against fanning the violence through a disinformation campaign on social media, saying the rumourmongers will be identified and brought to justice.
At least 11 people have been killed in clashes in Brahmanbaria and Chattogram after the protests over Modi’s visit turned violent since Friday. Hifazat has called a shutdown for Sunday to protest against the casualties.
