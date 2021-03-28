Bangladesh registers 3,908 new virus cases, highest daily tally in 9 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2021 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2021 04:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 3,908 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count since Jul 2, taking the tally of infections to 595,714.
The death toll climbed to 8,904 after 35 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 2,019 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 535,941.
As many as 22,136 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 17.65 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.97 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 126.75 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 2.778 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Judge halts Erfan Selim’s bail in assault case
- Hifazat activists clash with police in Narayanganj
- Traffic flow remains uninterrupted on Hifazat hartal day
- Six cops injured as anti-Modi protesters attack police station in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh pushes for access to regional road link from India in Hasina-Modi meet
- Bangladesh hopes India will send vaccine in time, Hamid tells Modi
Most Read
- Deadly clashes in Brahmanbaria over Modi’s visit
- Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
- Dhaka police on alert as Hifazat calls nationwide hartal
- Bangladesh, India sign five MoU to enhance cooperation at Hasina-Modi meet
- Bangladesh pushes for access to regional road link from India in Hasina-Modi meet
- Hasina, Modi meet as Bangladesh, India are set to sign MoUs
- Hifazat activists clash with police in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh logs 39 virus deaths, highest daily spike in 14 weeks
- Matua temple is a ‘spiritual link’ between India and Bangladesh: Modi
- Six cops injured as anti-Modi protesters attack police station in Bangladesh