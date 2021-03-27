Matua temple is a ‘spiritual link’ between India and Bangladesh: Modi
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 01:53 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his “long-cherished dream” has come true after visiting a famous temple for the Matua community at Orakandi in Gopalganj.
“After coming here, I feel the same way as the members of the Matua community do,” Modi said from a dais, addressing the leaders of the community.
“This place is a pilgrimage site for the spiritual relationship between India and Bangladesh,” he said.
Matua Mahasangha, as it is known, is a religious reformation movement with a considerable number of adherents both in Bangladesh and in India’s West Bengal. The movement was launched as a reformation by the followers of Harichand Thakur. Matua is a sect of folk Hinduism.
Modi headed out to the Matua temple after paying tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place in Tungipara on the second day of his Bangladesh visit.
Modi reached the mausoleum complex at 11:30 am on Saturday where he was greeted with flowers by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana. Later, Modi laid a wreath at the tomb of the architect of an independent Bangladesh.
Speaking at Orakandi. https://t.co/3ryP7Hucsi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
Modi kickstarted the second day in Bangladesh with morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira. The temple, dedicated to the Goddess Kali, is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyamnagar Upazila of the southwestern district.
Modi was seen crowning the goddess and praying in a seated position on the temple floor on Saturday.
The temple is believed to have been built by a Brahmin, named Anari, in the latter part of the 12th century. It was built as a 100-door temple, which was later renovated by Lakshman Sen, the ruler from the Sena dynasty of the Bengal region, in the 13th century. Bengal zamindar Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.
Modi arrived in Shyamnagar by helicopter on Saturday morning and reached the temple site by car. Devotees greeted him with their hands folded in a traditional posture as the sounds of conch shells and women’s ululation reverberated.
After the ritual at the Jeshoreshwari temple, Modi continued his journey to Tungipara of Gopalganj district to visit the mausoleum of Bangabandhu.
Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the twin celebrations of the country’s 50 years of independence and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.
