Hasina, Modi meet as Bangladesh, India are set to sign MoUs

The two leaders are also expected to inaugurate virtually several projects after witnessing the signing of the MoUs by representatives of the two governments at Hasina’s office on Saturday.

She welcomed Modi to her office sometime after 5 pm. They headed delegates of the two countries in a bilateral meeting after their private discussion.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Friday to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

He also visited temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj and Bangabandhu’s Mausoleum in Tungipara.