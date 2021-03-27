Gift from India, 1.2 million more COVID vaccine doses arrive in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 02:05 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 02:05 AM BdST
The Indian government has shipped another 1.2 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh as a gift.
The shots, produced by the Serum Institute of India, arrived at Shahjalal International Airport on an Air India flight on Friday, said Shahriar Sazzad, health officer of Dhaka airport.
"The flight carrying the vaccine reached the airport around 1:45pm," he told bdnews24.com.
Directorate General of Drug Administration officials received the shipment.
The doses were preserved at Tejgaon's EPI cold storage, Sazzad added.
Along with the latest shipment, India has now delivered a total of 12 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh government struck a three-way deal with Beximco pharmaceuticals and Serum Institute, world's largest vaccine manufacturer, for 30 million doses of the Oxford vaccine.
According to the agreement, Bangladesh was supposed to receive five million doses every month.
In January, India presented Bangladesh with an additional two million doses as a goodwill gesture before sending over the first shipment of the vaccine, which is being marketed as COVISHIELD.
The first shipment purchased by the government arrived on Jan 15 and the second reached Dhaka on Feb 23.
