Deadly clashes in Brahmanbaria over Modi’s visit
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 11:00 PM BdST
Fresh clashes between the law enforcers and protesters against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit have turned deadly in Brahmanbaria.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said he got confirmation on deaths of four people on Saturday.
Doctors at Brahmanbaria General Hospital put the toll at five.
Witnesses said madrasa students clashed with the police and Border Guard Bangladesh at Nandanpur in Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.
Clashes between the madrasa students and activists loyal to the government were also reported in the town’s Kandirpara.
Rana Nurus Shams, resident physician at the hospital, said at least 15 injured in the clashes were brought to the hospital and five of them died.
The dead victims had bullet wounds, said Abdullah Al Mamun, the duty doctor at the hospital’s emergency department.
The hospital authorities identified four of the dead as Juru Alam, 35, Badal Mia, 24, Sujon Mia, 22, and Kausar Mia, 25. The fifth victim is a teenaged boy.
The police and BGB were tight-lipped about the casualties.
The home minister said four people were confirmed dead as the police and BGB were “compelled to fire their weapons after being surrounded” by the protesters.
“You can guess who can carry out such attacks during the golden jubilee of independence,” the minister told bdnews24.com.
A group of madrasa students rampaged through Brahmanbaria town on Friday after clashes between the activists of radical group Hifazat-e Islam and the police in Chattogram’s Hathazari over Modi’s visit left at least four people dead.
They carried out arson attacks and vandalism at the railway station in the town, stopping the train service in its tracks on the routes from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet.
The agitated madrasa students attacked the Office of the Superintendent of Police and a police camp at Kautali before tearing down posters, banners and festoons in other areas and set those on fire. They vandalised other structures as well.
Hundreds of madrasa students vandalised the ticket counters, waiting room chairs and other things before carrying out arson attacks.
The authorities deployed BGB in different parts of Bangladesh as Hifazat called demonstrations on Saturday and a general strike on Sunday in protest against Friday’s clashes.
