Bangladesh, India sign five MoU to enhance cooperation at Hasina-Modi meet
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 08:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh and India have signed five memoranda of understanding or MoU in Dhaka to enhance cooperation in disaster management, trade, IT and sports among other fields.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart witnessed the signing after a bilateral meeting at her office on Saturday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
The MoUs are:
- MoU on disaster management, resilience and mitigation;
- MoU between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps of India (INCC);
- MoU on Supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Center; and
- MoU on Establishment of Sports facilities at Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas.
The projects inaugurated by Hasina and Modi include extended development work of Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari at Shilaidaha in Kushtia and three border haats.
The Indian prime minister arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Friday to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
He also visited temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj and Bangabandhu’s Mausoleum in Tungipara.
Strengthening cooperation!
In the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, five MoUs were exchanged between
Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/pdRvJ7x3ho— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
- 5 MoUs signed with India
- Hasina, Modi open talks
- Modi visits Matua temple, talks spiritual relationship
- Modi opens second day with temple visit
- Extremists run riot on Independence Day
- Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria
- Cooperation makes development inevitable: Hasina
- 1.2m gift doses in Dhaka
- Hasina, Modi meet as Bangladesh, India are set to sign MoUs
- Bangladesh logs 39 virus deaths, highest daily spike in 14 weeks
- Matua temple is a ‘spiritual link’ between India and Bangladesh: Modi
- Modi opens second day in Bangladesh with temple visit
- Bangladesh deploys border guards after extremists run riot on 50th Independence Day
- Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria after Chattogram Hifazat mayhem
Most Read
- Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
- Bangladesh deploys border guards after extremists run riot on 50th Independence Day
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- Modi opens second day in Bangladesh with temple visit
- Matua temple is a ‘spiritual link’ between India and Bangladesh: Modi
- Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria after Chattogram Hifazat mayhem
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi
- In golden jubilee message, Biden seeks to work with Hasina
- Bangladesh logs 39 virus deaths, highest daily spike in 14 weeks
- Hasina, Rehana receive Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize-2020 for Bangabandhu