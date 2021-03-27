Bangladesh, India sign five MoU to enhance cooperation at Hasina-Modi meet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart witnessed the signing after a bilateral meeting at her office on Saturday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The two leaders also inaugurated virtually seven development projects.

The MoUs are:

- MoU on disaster management, resilience and mitigation;

- MoU between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps of India (INCC);

- MoU on the Establishment of a Framework of Cooperation in the Area of Trade Remedial Measures between Bangladesh and India;

- MoU on Supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Center; and

- MoU on Establishment of Sports facilities at Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas.

The projects inaugurated by Hasina and Modi include extended development work of Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari at Shilaidaha in Kushtia and three border haats.

They also jointly laid the foundations stones for infrastructure development for power evacuation facilities of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Friday to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

He also visited temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj and Bangabandhu’s Mausoleum in Tungipara.

Strengthening cooperation!



In the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, five MoUs were exchanged between