Bangladesh hopes India will send vaccine in time, Hamid tells Modi
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 10:59 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 10:59 PM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid has thanks India for sending coronavirus vaccine as a gift and said Bangladesh hopes the purchased doses will also arrive within the timescale agreed in the deal.
He raised the issue in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.
Hamid welcomed Modi to the presidential palace and spoke to him at the Credential Hall. The Indian premier also signed the Bangabhaban visitors’ book.
“Expressing satisfaction over the increasing communication between India and Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 situation, the president thanked the government of India for sending vaccine doses as a goodwill gesture. He hoped the doses expected under the commercial deal will arrive in proper time,” Hamid’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.
Modi brought 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India when he came to Bangladesh on Friday on a two-day trip to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh.
He also visited temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj, and Bangabandhu’s mausoleum in Tungipara.
Earlier, the Indian government sent two million doses as gift and another seven million doses under the purchase deal for 30 million shots. Bangladesh is expected to receive five million doses per month under the deal.
But India has recently put a temporary halt on exports of the coronavirus vaccine as it plans to ramp up its own immunisation drive amid a resurgence of infection.
Citing the Indian prime minister, Hamid’s press secretary said India always considers Bangladesh as a trusted friend and it will always be at Bangladesh’s side for development and progress.
Hamid thanked Modi for joining the celebrations amid the pandemic, saying that the visit will be a “milestone” in the bilateral relations.
The president also remembered India’s contribution to Bangladesh’s independence and thanked India’s people and government for conferring the Gandhi Peace Prize on Bangabandhu.
“The government always prioritises India and other neighbouring countries. India is our closest neighbour and we are trusted friends. Our friendship is based on mutual respect and trust,” Hamid said.
