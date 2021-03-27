Bangladesh deploys border guards after extremists run riot on 50th Independence Day
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 02:48 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 02:48 AM BdST
The government has deployed border guards in parts of Bangladesh amid radical group Hifazat-e Islam’s call for protests and a general strike following clashes with the police over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on the 50th Independence Day.
At least four people died in clashes with the law enforcers in Chattogram on Friday after the members of Hifazat attacked a police station and government structures on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, the police said.
In Dhaka, a group of hardliners clashed with the police during protests against Modi’s visit outside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The clashes left a number of people, including journalists, injured.
A group of madrasa students rampaged through Brahmanbaria town after the Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram. They carried out arson attacks and vandalism at the railway station and other establishments.
Border Guard Bangladesh deployed members of the force in a number of districts following the home ministry’s orders, said Lt Col Fayzur Rahman, a director of the BGB.
In the evening, Hifazat leaders called countrywide demonstrations on Saturday and a general strike on Sunday against what they called were “attacks” on the members of the organisation.
Abdur Rab Yusufi, an aide to Hifazat chief Junaid Babunagari, announced the programmes at a press conference at the Khelafat Majlish headquarters in Dhaka. Its Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque, who is also acting secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, also spoke at the press conference.
Hifazat emerged as a Qawmi madrasa-based organisation in 2010, and came into the limelight by opposing the Ganajagaran Mancha, which came into being in 2013 to push for the trial of crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
Members of Hifazat unleashed a mayhem in Dhaka’s Motijheel by occupying Shapla
Chattar on May 5, 2013 in protest against the government’s policy towards women.
[Additional reporting by Chattogram Bureau and Brahmanbaria Correspondent]
